Number of medical device recalls in 2019 highest in 4 years

More medical devices were recalled in 2019 than in any year since 2014, according to KVUE, an ABC affiliate in Austin, Texas.

The FDA recalled 50 medical devices in 2019. In both 2018 and 2017, 32 devices were recalled. In 2016 there were 39 recalls, and in 2015 there were 32.

The number of recalls in 2019 was the highest since 2014, when there were 60 recalls, KVUE reported.

The exact reason for the increase is unclear, but could be attributed to the fact that there are an increasing number of medical devices on the market that rely on computer technology that can trigger problems.

Beginning in 2018, all medical devices are now required to have unique device identifiers, or UDIs, a step designed to help track problems with medical devices and work to prevent them, according to KVUE.

