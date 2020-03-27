Michigan hospitals decline handmade face masks — for now

Hospitals in the Detroit area are declining donations of handmade masks from the public, but at least one says it may need them in the future, WXYZ, a local ABC affiliate reported.

A spokesperson for Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine told WXYZ that the medical center isn't currently accepting or using nonmedical-grade face masks.

Other Detroit area hospitals, including Beaumont Health, Henry Ford Health System, Detroit Medical Center and an Ascension hospital, all told WXYZ they appreciate the generosity of people donating handmade face masks, but they cannot accept nonmedical-grade masks right now.

A spokesperson for Henry Ford Health System told WXYZ it will accept new and unused medical supplies, such as disposable masks, but it can't accept homemade masks for safety reasons.

But one hospital told WXYZ it encourages the public to make the masks, as they may be needed as the pandemic progresses.

A spokesperson from Mclaren-Macomb Hospital in Mount Clemens, Mich., said it would accept homemade masks for its nonclinical employees.

