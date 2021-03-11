Mercy Health, 9 more health systems, hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Advocate Aurora Health (Milwaukee & Downers Grove, Ill.) seeks a vice president of supply chain operations.

  2. Avita Health System (Galion, Ohio) seeks a supply technician.

  3. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia seeks a supply chain solution specialist.

  4. Lehigh Valley Health Network (Allentown, Pa.) seeks a supply chain systems analyst.

  5. Mercy Health (Cincinnati) seeks a supply chain procedural services coordinator. 
  1. NorthShore University HealthSystem (Evanston, Ill.) seeks a supply chain operations specialist.

  2. Northwestern Medicine (Chicago) seeks a supply chain logistics specialist.

  3. Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk, Va.) seeks a supply chain associate.

  4. St. Luke's Hospital (Chesterfield, Mo.) seeks a supply chain tech.

  5. UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.) seeks a supply chain category manager. 

