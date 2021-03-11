Mercy Health, 9 more health systems, hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Advocate Aurora Health (Milwaukee & Downers Grove, Ill.) seeks a vice president of supply chain operations.
- Avita Health System (Galion, Ohio) seeks a supply technician.
- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia seeks a supply chain solution specialist.
- Lehigh Valley Health Network (Allentown, Pa.) seeks a supply chain systems analyst.
- Mercy Health (Cincinnati) seeks a supply chain procedural services coordinator.
- NorthShore University HealthSystem (Evanston, Ill.) seeks a supply chain operations specialist.
- Northwestern Medicine (Chicago) seeks a supply chain logistics specialist.
- Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk, Va.) seeks a supply chain associate.
- St. Luke's Hospital (Chesterfield, Mo.) seeks a supply chain tech.
- UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.) seeks a supply chain category manager.
