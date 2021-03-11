Mercy Health, 9 more health systems, hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Advocate Aurora Health (Milwaukee & Downers Grove, Ill.) seeks a vice president of supply chain operations.



Avita Health System (Galion, Ohio) seeks a supply technician.



Children's Hospital of Philadelphia seeks a supply chain solution specialist.



Lehigh Valley Health Network (Allentown, Pa.) seeks a supply chain systems analyst.



Mercy Health (Cincinnati) seeks a supply chain procedural services coordinator.

NorthShore University HealthSystem (Evanston, Ill.) seeks a supply chain operations specialist.



Northwestern Medicine (Chicago) seeks a supply chain logistics specialist.



Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk, Va.) seeks a supply chain associate.



St. Luke's Hospital (Chesterfield, Mo.) seeks a supply chain tech.



UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.) seeks a supply chain category manager.

More articles on supply chain:

Medtronic hires Walmart exec to run its supply chain

Devicemaker pulls fever scanner off the market after FDA warning

Global syringe supply may not meet vaccine demand

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.