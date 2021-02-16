Los Angeles vaccination sites reopen, mainly offering 2nd doses

The mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and several other vaccine sites across the city that were shut last week due to supply shortages are set to reopen Feb. 16, the Los Angeles Times reported, but most of the shots given will be second doses as the shortage persists.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a Feb. 15 statement that the city is slated to receive 54,000 doses of Moderna's vaccine and 4,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine this week. Of those, just 4,600 are being set aside for first doses and the rest are for people scheduled to get their second dose this week.

The city is opening a new vaccination site Feb. 16 at Cal State L.A., which will have the capacity to vaccinate up to 6,000 people per day for at least eight weeks with a separate federal allocation of vaccines, the Los Angeles Times reported.

