Innova Medical Group acquires Pacific PPE Corp.

Innova Medical Group, a California-based antigen test maker, has acquired Pacific PPE Corp., an N95 mask manufacturer, the companies said April 26.

Innova Medical Group is the largest maker of rapid antigen tests in the world. The company said it will support Pacific PPE Corp.'s efforts to substantially increase production capacity for N95 masks and other face masks in the U.S. Pacific PPE Corp., also known as 3PE, is based in Los Angeles.

"We are very proud of the quality of 3PE's products, and we are confident that our proven ability to scale production of medical devices will enable these comfortable masks to be available globally at an affordable price point to help protect lives and prevent further spread of COVID-19 and other air-borne viruses causing infectious diseases," Daniel Elliott, CEO of Innova Medical Group, said in a news release.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

