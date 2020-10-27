How 5 states are using federally provided Abbott rapid COVID-19 tests

The HHS has released initial data on how states plan to use their share of 100 million rapid COVID-19 tests the government began distributing in September. The tests, from Abbott, don't require a lab and give results in 15 minutes.

HHS encouraged states to use the tests to monitor COVID-19 cases at schools, but governors are allowed to use the tests as they see fit.

The initial data from HHS includes information from 32 states and Washington, D.C., about how they're distributing the tests.

Here's how five states — all of which have reported more than 16,000 COVID-19 cases in the last seven days — are using the tests:

California is distributing them based primarily on county population. More tests are being distributed to counties with high case rates.



Illinois has provided Chicago 42,000 tests to combat clusters of outbreaks. Long-term care facilities were sent 198,000 tests, and local schools will get tests.



Wisconsin has provided tests for long-term care facilities and sent about 208,000 to hospitals.



Tennessee will send tests to first responders and is working out details to provide tests to county homes, VA homes, correctional facilities and K-12 schools.



Ohio has distributed 175,000 tests to colleges and universities to test asymptomatic individuals.

Find HHS' full list of states' testing plans here.

