HHS releases 3rd round of free COVID-19 tests 

A third round of free at-home COVID-19 tests from the U.S. government are now available, NBC News reported May 17.

Available at covidtests.gov, the tests are shipped to Americans' homes, with each household eligible for a total of eight tests. The site suddenly appeared active May 16 to offer free tests without a prior announcement, according to NPR.

The move comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increased 30.7 percent and 17.5 percent, respectively, as of May 11.

The White House is expected to release more details May 17, according to NBC.