COVID-19 admissions jump for 5th week: 9 CDC findings

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise nationwide, though deaths are still falling on the heels of this winter's omicron surge, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published May 13.

Nine findings:

Cases

1. As of May 11, the nation's seven-day case average was 84,778, a 30.7 percent increase from the previous week's average.

Hospitalizations

2. The seven-day hospitalization average for May 4-10 was 2,629, a 17.5 percent increase from the previous week's average. This marks the fifth consecutive week hospitalizations have increased.

Deaths

3. The current seven-day death average is 273, down 15.4 percent from the previous week's average. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.

Vaccinations

4. The seven-day average number of vaccines administered daily was 439,158 as of May 4, an 18 percent increase from the previous week.

5. As of May 12, about 258.3 million people — 77.8 percent of the U.S. population — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 220.3 million people, or 66.3 percent of the population, have received both doses.

6. About 101.5 million additional or booster doses in fully vaccinated people have been reported. However, 49.4 percent of people eligible for a booster dose have not yet gotten one, the CDC said.

Variants

7. Based on projections for the week ending May 7, the CDC estimates the BA.2 omicron subvariant accounts for 56.4 percent of U.S. COVID-19 cases, while BA.2.12.1 accounts for 42.6 percent. Other omicron subvariants make up the rest.

Testing

8. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 9.1 percent, up 1.98 percentage points from the previous week.

9. The nation's seven-day average test volume for April 29 to May 5 was 746,765, down 4.6 percent from the prior week's average.