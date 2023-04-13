Global Healthcare Exchange names top suppliers, providers

Global Healthcare Exchange named 87 healthcare supplier and provider organizations to the 2022 GHX Millennium Club.

The Millennium Club honors healthcare organizations and suppliers that achieved the highest levels of healthcare supply chain automation and that generated at least 1 million automated transactions annually through GHX Exchange, the industry's largest cloud-based supply chain network, according to an April 13 company release.

They were selected based on an evaluation of supply chain automation levels in 2022 across more than 4,100 North American organizations connected to the GHX Exchange. Honorees will be recognized during the 2023 GHX Summit in May.

Providers

AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.)

Advocate Aurora Health Inc. (Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee)

Alberta Health Services (Edmonton, Alberta)

Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh)

Allina Health (Minneapolis)

Ascension Health (Indianapolis)

Beth Israel Lahey Health (Cambridge, Mass.)

Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati)

Catholic Health (Buffalo, N.Y.)

Centura Health (Englewood, Colo.)

Christus Health (Irving, Texas)

The Cleveland Clinic Foundation

CommonSpirit Health (Chicago)

Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.)

Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.)

HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)

HealthPartners (Bloomington, Minn.)

Henry Ford Health (Detroit)

Lifepoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.)

M Health Fairview (Minneapolis)

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

Medical University Hospital Authority (Charleston, S.C.)

MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.)

Memorial Hermann Healthcare System (Houston)

Mercy (Chesterfield, Mo.)

Houston Methodist

Mount Sinai Health System (New York City)

MultiCare Health System (Tacoma, Wash.)

Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)

NYC Health + Hospitals (New York City)

NYU Langone Health (New York City)

Ochsner Health (New Orleans)

The Ohio State University (Columbus)

OhioHealth (Columbus)

Piedmont Healthcare (Atlanta)

Providence Health and Services (Renton, Wash.)

Providence St. Joseph Health (Renton, Wash.)

RWJBarnanbas Health (West Orange, N.J.)

Scripps Health (San Diego)

Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk, Va.)

SSM Health (St. Louis)

Stanford (Calif.) Health Care

Sutter Health (Roseville, Calif.)

Trinity Health System (Livonia, Mich.)

UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.)

UCSF Health (San Francisco)

UNC Health (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

UnityPoint Health (West Des Moines, Iowa)

Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.)

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System





Suppliers

3M

Abbott Laboratories)

AmerisourceBergen

B. Braun Medical

Baxter International

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Boston Scientific

Cardinal Health

CDW Corp.

Concordance Healthcare Solutions

Cook Medical

DH Business Services

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

Fisher Healthcare

GE HealthCare Technologies

Henry Schein

Integra Lifesciences

Intuitive Surgical

Johnson & Johnson

McKesson

Medline Industries

Medtronic

Merit Medical-North America

ODP Business Solutions

Olympus Corporation of the Americas

Owens & Minor

Performance Health

Sarnova

Siemens Healthineers

Smith & Nephew

Staples

STERIS

Stryker

Teleflex

Terumo Americas Holding

W.W. Grainger

Zimmer Biomet