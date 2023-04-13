Global Healthcare Exchange names top suppliers, providers

Mariah Taylor (Email) -

Global Healthcare Exchange named 87 healthcare supplier and provider organizations to the 2022 GHX Millennium Club.

The Millennium Club honors healthcare organizations and suppliers that achieved the highest levels of healthcare supply chain automation and that generated at least 1 million automated transactions annually through GHX Exchange, the industry's largest cloud-based supply chain network, according to an April 13 company release.

They were selected based on an evaluation of supply chain automation levels in 2022 across more than 4,100 North American organizations connected to the GHX Exchange. Honorees will be recognized during the 2023 GHX Summit in May. 

Providers

AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.)

Advocate Aurora Health Inc. (Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee)

Alberta Health Services (Edmonton, Alberta)

Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh)

Allina Health (Minneapolis)

Ascension Health (Indianapolis)

Beth Israel Lahey Health (Cambridge, Mass.)

Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati)

Catholic Health (Buffalo, N.Y.)

Centura Health (Englewood, Colo.)

Christus Health (Irving, Texas)

The Cleveland Clinic Foundation

CommonSpirit Health (Chicago)

Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.)

Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.)

HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)

HealthPartners (Bloomington, Minn.)

Henry Ford Health (Detroit)

Lifepoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.)

M Health Fairview (Minneapolis)

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

Medical University Hospital Authority (Charleston, S.C.)

MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.)

Memorial Hermann Healthcare System (Houston)

Mercy (Chesterfield, Mo.)

Houston Methodist 

Mount Sinai Health System (New York City)

MultiCare Health System (Tacoma, Wash.)

Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)

NYC Health + Hospitals (New York City)

NYU Langone Health (New York City)

Ochsner Health (New Orleans)

The Ohio State University (Columbus)

OhioHealth (Columbus)

Piedmont Healthcare (Atlanta)

Providence Health and Services (Renton, Wash.)

Providence St. Joseph Health (Renton, Wash.)

RWJBarnanbas Health (West Orange, N.J.)

Scripps Health (San Diego)

Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk, Va.)

SSM Health (St. Louis)

Stanford (Calif.) Health Care

Sutter Health (Roseville, Calif.)

Trinity Health System (Livonia, Mich.)

UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.)

UCSF Health (San Francisco)

UNC Health (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

UnityPoint Health (West Des Moines, Iowa)

Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.)

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System

Suppliers

3M 

Abbott Laboratories)

AmerisourceBergen

B. Braun Medical 

Baxter International 

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Boston Scientific

Cardinal Health 

CDW Corp.

Concordance Healthcare Solutions 

Cook Medical 

DH Business Services 

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. 

Fisher Healthcare 

GE HealthCare Technologies 

Henry Schein

Integra Lifesciences 

Intuitive Surgical 

Johnson & Johnson 

McKesson 

Medline Industries

Medtronic 

Merit Medical-North America 

ODP Business Solutions 

Olympus Corporation of the Americas

Owens & Minor 

Performance Health 

Sarnova 

Siemens Healthineers 

Smith & Nephew 

Staples 

STERIS 

Stryker 

Teleflex 

Terumo Americas Holding

W.W. Grainger

Zimmer Biomet

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Supply Chain Thought Leadership

h46217iezzgt

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles