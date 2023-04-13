Global Healthcare Exchange names top suppliers, providers

Global Healthcare Exchange named 87 healthcare supplier and provider organizations to the 2022 GHX Millennium Club.
The Millennium Club honors healthcare organizations and suppliers that achieved the highest levels of healthcare supply chain automation and that generated at least 1 million automated transactions annually through GHX Exchange, the industry's largest cloud-based supply chain network, according to an April 13 company release.
They were selected based on an evaluation of supply chain automation levels in 2022 across more than 4,100 North American organizations connected to the GHX Exchange. Honorees will be recognized during the 2023 GHX Summit in May.
Providers
AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.)
Advocate Aurora Health Inc. (Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee)
Alberta Health Services (Edmonton, Alberta)
Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh)
Allina Health (Minneapolis)
Ascension Health (Indianapolis)
Beth Israel Lahey Health (Cambridge, Mass.)
Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati)
Catholic Health (Buffalo, N.Y.)
Centura Health (Englewood, Colo.)
Christus Health (Irving, Texas)
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
CommonSpirit Health (Chicago)
Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.)
Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.)
HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)
HealthPartners (Bloomington, Minn.)
Henry Ford Health (Detroit)
Lifepoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.)
M Health Fairview (Minneapolis)
Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)
Medical University Hospital Authority (Charleston, S.C.)
MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.)
Memorial Hermann Healthcare System (Houston)
Mercy (Chesterfield, Mo.)
Houston Methodist
Mount Sinai Health System (New York City)
MultiCare Health System (Tacoma, Wash.)
Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)
NYC Health + Hospitals (New York City)
NYU Langone Health (New York City)
Ochsner Health (New Orleans)
The Ohio State University (Columbus)
OhioHealth (Columbus)
Piedmont Healthcare (Atlanta)
Providence Health and Services (Renton, Wash.)
Providence St. Joseph Health (Renton, Wash.)
RWJBarnanbas Health (West Orange, N.J.)
Scripps Health (San Diego)
Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk, Va.)
SSM Health (St. Louis)
Stanford (Calif.) Health Care
Sutter Health (Roseville, Calif.)
Trinity Health System (Livonia, Mich.)
UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.)
UCSF Health (San Francisco)
UNC Health (Chapel Hill, N.C.)
UnityPoint Health (West Des Moines, Iowa)
Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.)
Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System
Suppliers
3M
Abbott Laboratories)
AmerisourceBergen
B. Braun Medical
Baxter International
Becton, Dickinson and Co.
Boston Scientific
Cardinal Health
CDW Corp.
Concordance Healthcare Solutions
Cook Medical
DH Business Services
Edwards Lifesciences Corp.
Fisher Healthcare
GE HealthCare Technologies
Henry Schein
Integra Lifesciences
Intuitive Surgical
Johnson & Johnson
McKesson
Medline Industries
Medtronic
Merit Medical-North America
ODP Business Solutions
Olympus Corporation of the Americas
Owens & Minor
Performance Health
Sarnova
Siemens Healthineers
Smith & Nephew
Staples
STERIS
Stryker
Teleflex
Terumo Americas Holding
W.W. Grainger
Zimmer Biomet