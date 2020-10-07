Glitches in move to UK warehouse have slowed making of COVID-19 tests, Roche says

Roche said that problems with a move to a new warehouse in the U.K. have led to a "very significant" drop in its COVID-19 test supply capacity, BBC reported.

The diagnostics company said it moved to the warehouse in West Sussex, England, to increase its capacity to make COVID-19 tests, but encountered "unforeseen issues."

Roche didn't specify what the issues are, but said it could take two weeks to fix them, BBC reported.

Roche said it will prioritize COVID-19 tests, but the backlog could affect tests for cancer and heart disease.

Roche is one of the main suppliers of diagnostics in the U.K., and the new warehouse is the only distribution center in the country.

In a statement to the BBC, Roche said: "We deeply regret that there has been a delay in the dispatch of some products. We are prioritizing the dispatch of COVID-19 PCR [diagnostic] and antibody tests and doing everything we can to ensure there is no impact on the supply of these to the [National Health Service]."

