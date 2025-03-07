GHX bestows 2024 'Supply Chains of Distinction' honors

The Supply Chains of Distinction Award honors GHX Exchange-connected healthcare provider organizations that have demonstrated top-tier efficiency by excelling in perfect order metrics throughout the calendar year, according to a company announcement.

The winners represent the top 25 performers across three categories: small, medium and large organizations. Here are the winners:

Small organizations

Blanchard Valley Health System (Findlay, Ohio)

Bozeman Health (Bozeman, Mont.)

Brooklyn Hospital Center at Downtown Campus (New York City)

Carteret Health Care (Morehead City, N.C.)

CentraState Healthcare System (Freehold, N.J.)

Children's Hospital of Orange Country (Calif.)

Connecticut Children's (Hartford, Conn.)

Contra Costa Health (Martinez, Calif.)

Erie County Medical Center (Buffalo, N.Y.)

Eskenazi Health (Indianapolis)

Fort Healthcare, Inc. (Fort Atkinson, Wis.)

Great Baltimore Medical Center

Ivinson Memorial Hospital (Laramie, Wyo.)

Major Hospital (Shelbyville, Ind.)

North Oaks Health System (Hammond, La.)

The Polyclinic (Seattle)

St. Claire Regional Medical Center (Morehead, Ky.)

Saint Francis Healthcare System (Cape Girardeu, Mo.)

St. Johns Health (Jackson, Wyo.)

Southwest General Health Center (Middleburg Heights, Ohio)

TJ Regional Health (Glasgow, Ky.)

UAB Medical West (Bessemer, Ala.)

University of Alabama Health Services Foundation (Birmingham, Ala.)

University of Toledo (Ohio) Medical Center

Weirton Medical Center (Weirton, W.Va.)

Medium organizations

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Cape Cod Healthcare (Hyannis, Mass.)

Children's of Alabama (Birmingham, Ala.)

El Camino Health (Mountain View, Calif.)

Erlanger Health (Chattanooga, Tenn.)

Harris Health System (Houston)

Marshall Health Network (Huntington, W.Va.)

The MetroHealth System (Cleveland)

Mohawk Valley Health System (Utica, N.Y.)

Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)

Northern Light Health (Brewer, Maine)

Presbyterian Healthcare Services (Albuquerque, N.M.)

The Queen's Health System (Honolulu)

Riverside Health (Newport News, Va.)

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (Buffalo, N.Y.)

San Antonio Regional Hospital (Upland, Calif.)

Seattle Children's

South Shore Health (Weymouth, Mass.)

TMC Health (Tucson, Ariz.)

TriHealth (Cincinnati)

UC Irvine Health (Orange, Calif.)

UK King's Daughters Medical Center (Ashland, Ky.)

University of Tennessee Medical Center (Knoxville, Tenn.)

UW Health- Northern Illinois Region (Rockford, Ill.)

Valley Medical Center (Renton, Wash.)

Large organizations

Allina Health (Minneapolis)

Beth Israel Lahey Health (Cambridge, Mass.)

Catholic Health System (Buffalo, N.Y.)

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

ECU Health (Greenville, N.C.)

Henry Ford Health (Detroit)

Loma Linda (Calif.) University Health

M Health Fairview (Minneapolis)

McLaren Health Care (Grand Blanc, Mich.)

NewYork-Presbyterian (New York City)

Nuvance Health (Danbury, Conn.)

NYU Health + Hospitals (New York City)

OhioHealth (Columbus, Ohio)

Penn State Health (Hershey, Pa.)

Providence Health & Services (Renton, Wash.)

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

St. Luke's Health System (Boise, Idaho)

Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System

Scripps Health (San Diego)

UChicago Medicine

UCLA Health (Los Angeles)

VCU Health (Richmond, Va.)