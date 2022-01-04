Florida governor to US: Allow states to buy antibody treatments

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging the federal government to allow states to buy monoclonal antibody treatments amid the latest COVID-19 surge, The Hill reported Jan. 3.

In September, HHS took over distribution of the country's monoclonal antibody supply, with weekly allotments based on local utilization rates, COVID-19 case burden and hospitalizations. States had previously ordered the drug directly from distributors.

Mr. DeSantis said Florida is waiting to receive enough doses to open five or 10 more antibody treatment sites.

"We do not believe that the federal government should be holding back any more medications," Mr. DeSantis said during a Jan. 3 media briefing. "We have to offer this particularly for our elderly population."



Last month, HHS temporarily paused distribution of Eli Lilly and Regeneron's antibody drugs, which appear less effective against the omicron variant. The agency has since resumed these shipments.