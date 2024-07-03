FedEx gains $500M in healthcare shipping agreements

FedEx has secured more than $500 million in quality healthcare agreements in fiscal 2024, the company said during a June earnings call.

Quality agreements involve creating "a customized standard operating procedure for critical healthcare shipments," Chief Customer Officer Brie Carere said on the call, which was transcribed by Seeking Alpha.

In March, FedEx provided the ability to select service options such as temperature requirements of individual packages.

More healthcare customers are using FedEx Surround, a platform that shows real-time shipping visibility and alerts about delays. Surround has brought in more than $1 billion in healthcare-related revenue for the company.