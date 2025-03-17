FDA warns Dexcom over 2 site deficiences

Alexandra Murphy -

Dexcom, a medical device manufacturer that develops continuous glucose monitoring systems, received a warning letter from the FDA regarding manufacturing processes at its facilities in San Diego and Mesa, Ariz. 

The letter comes after FDA inspections conducted in mid-2024 and late 2024, citing deficiencies in the company's responses to previous observations, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. 

Despite the warning letter, Dexcom said in the filing it does not anticipate a material impact on manufacturing capacity or 2025 revenue. 

The FDA notice does not limit the company's ability to manufacture, market or distribute products, the filing said. 

