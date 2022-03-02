FDA warns against 3 at-home COVID-19 tests 

Cailey Gleeson 
The FDA issued warnings against using three at-home COVID-19 tests that have not been authorized by the agency over the risk of false results. 

The three tests included in the March 1 warnings: 

The agency said it has not received any reports of injuries, adverse health consequences or deaths associated with use of the unauthorized tests.

 

