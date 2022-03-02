FDA warns against 3 at-home COVID-19 tests 

Listen
The FDA issued warnings against using three at-home COVID-19 tests that have not been authorized by the agency over the risk of false results.
The three tests included in the March 1 warnings:
- ACON Laboratories Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Self-Testing)
- SD Biosensor Standard Q COVID-19 Ag Home Test
- Celltrion USA DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag Rapid Test
The agency said it has not received any reports of injuries, adverse health consequences or deaths associated with use of the unauthorized tests.