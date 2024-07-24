FDA medical device director to retire

Jeff Shuren, MD, the FDA's director of the Center for Devices and Radiological Health, is retiring, according to internal documents shared with Becker's.

Dr. Shuren, who has served as the CDRH's director for almost 15 years, announced he was stepping away from his position in a July 23 department-wide message. FDA Commissioner Robert Califf, MD, then announced Dr. Shuren's retirement in a message to the entire organization later the same day.



Both announcements shared the appointment of Michelle Tarver, MD, PhD, as acting director of the CDRH, effective July 28. Dr. Tarver has been with the FDA since 2009 and currently serves as the CDRH deputy center director for transformation.



Dr. Shuren will assist in the search for his permanent successor as center director emeritus until his official exit from the FDA later this year.