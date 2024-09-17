FDA approves Apple Watch sleep apnea detection tool

The FDA has approved a new Apple Watch function that can detect sleep apnea, CBS News reported Sept. 17.

Those with the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch 2 Ultra models can use the detection tool by downloading Apple's new watchOS 11 software.

According to the FDA approval notice, the sleep apnea tool is not a diagnostic tool but is designed to assess individuals' risk of sleep apnea. Apple said one of the new features, called Breathing Disturbances, is a metric that acts as a "guardian for users' health."

Apple also said the feature works using an accelerometer on the watch to detect "small movements at the wrist associated with interruptions to normal respiratory patterns."

Sleep apnea affects approximately 1 billion people worldwide, the report said.