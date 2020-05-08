FDA allowed imports of faulty face masks for weeks, NYT finds

The FDA allowed manufacturers from other countries to sell face masks to the U.S. for three weeks despite evidence that the masks were not effective in blocking COVID-19, according to a report from The New York Times.

The FDA began allowing imports of masks similar to N95 masks — which are more effective in blocking viruses than cloth or surgical masks — on April 3 because of severe mask shortages in the U.S. Many of the masks were produced in China and have been bought or donated to U.S. hospitals, according to the Times.

But the masks were never tested by U.S. regulators and only were required to be vetted by an accredited laboratory — even if that lab was not in the U.S. The lab was required to show the masks met CDC standards.

When the CDC started conducting its own reviews of the masks in mid-April, its tests showed some of the masks didn't meet standards for protecting against COVID-19, according to documents obtained by the Times.

But the FDA didn't stop any of the masks from being sold in the U.S. until May 7, when it blocked more than 65 of the 80 authorized manufacturers in China from exporting the masks to the U.S. for medical use. The agency said too many of the masks failed to filter out a sufficient percentage of particles.

Although many of the tests were conducted weeks ago, the FDA didn't remove the masks until May 7, according to the Times. It's unclear why there was a delay.

An FDA official declined to comment to the Times. Becker's Hospital Review has also reached out for comment and will update this story accordingly.

It's also unclear how many of the masks were sold to U.S. healthcare workers and where they ended up. The New England Patriots team used its plane last month to transport about 1 million masks from China to Massachusetts, according to the Times.

Read the full article here.

More articles on supply chain:

ICE working with Amazon, Pfizer to keep fake COVID-19 supplies out of US

FDA tightens standards for COVID-19 antibody tests

LabCorp furloughs employees

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.