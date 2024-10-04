Dockworkers, maritime alliance extend contract until Jan. 15

The International Longshoremen's Association and the United States Maritime Alliance have reached a tentative agreement on wages, leading to the suspension of the East Coast and Gulf Coast port strike.

All current job actions will cease and all work covered by the parties' Master Contract will resume, according to an Oct. 3 joint statement from the organizations. The agreement will extend the contract until Jan. 15, allowing both parties to return to the bargaining table.

This comes after negotiations between the ILA and USMX have stalled since June, with more than 45,000 dockworkers going on strike Oct. 1.