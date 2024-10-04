CMS speeds up Medicare payments for providers affected by Helene: 3 things to know

CMS announced a series of assistance measures and flexibilities for Medicare fee-for-service providers and suppliers impacted by Hurricane Helene.
Here are three things to know:
- The initiative follows the declaration of major disaster by President Joe Biden and the public health emergency declaration by HHS.
- Effective immediately, CMS is offering accelerated payments to Medicare Part A providers and advance payments to Medicare Part B suppliers located in FEMA-designated disaster areas, according to an Oct. 2 news release from the agency.
- Additionally, CMS is providing flexibilities for existing Medicare debt repayment schedules. To qualify, providers must be enrolled in Medicare and have billed claims 90 days prior to the aftermath of the disaster.