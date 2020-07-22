CHI Health suspends pre-surgical COVID-19 testing to save testing supplies

CHI Health, based in Omaha, Neb., said it will stop requiring COVID-19 tests before elective surgeries because Abbott can't meet the current demand for testing reagents, local Nebraska news station KSNB reported July 21.

Abbott told CHI Health that its supply of testing reagents will be limited for the next four to five weeks.

CHI Health was one of the only health systems in the area requiring a COVID-19 test before an elective surgery, KSNB reported.

CHI Health said suspending pre-surgical COVID-19 testing won't affect its elective surgeries.

"Surgeons and staff will continue to wear proper N95 masks and other essential PPE at all times to protect our medical teams and our patients. CHI Health does not have a PPE shortage and the safety of our patients and staff remains our highest priority. By suspending pre-procedural tests, we are able to preserve tests for people experiencing symptoms in the communities we serve," a CHI Health spokesperson told KSNB.

Read the full article here.

More articles on supply chain:

Bon Secours looking to hire a CFO of supply chain

How NYC Health + Hospitals' ingenuity resolved supply chain challenges at pandemic's height

Michigan has enough PPE for 2nd coronavirus wave, local hospital association says

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.