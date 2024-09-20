Cardinal Health to acquire Integrated Oncology Network for $1.1B

Cardinal Health plans to acquire Integrated Oncology Network for $1.115 billion in cash, expanding its business into oncology services, according to a Sept. 20 news release from the company.

ION collaborates with over 50 community oncology practices across 10 states, supporting cancer care through medical and radiation oncology, urology and diagnostic testing.

As part of the acquisition, ION's practices will join Navista, Cardinal Health's oncology practice alliance, gaining access to advanced analytics, AI and other practice management tools, according to the company.