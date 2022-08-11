Cardinal Health names new CEO

Cardinal Health's board of directors has elected Jason Hollar as the company's new CEO, effective Sept. 1.

Mr. Hollar has served as Cardinal Health's chief financial officer since May 2020 and will succeed Mike Kaufmann in the CEO role. Mr. Hollar served as the CFO and executive vice president for Tenneco, a global automotive products manufacturer, before joining Cardinal.

Cardinal also named Patricia English as the interim CFO while the board works with an "executive search firm to evaluate candidates" for the permanent position, the company said in an Aug. 11 news release. Ms. English is the chief accounting officer and senior vice president of Cardinal Health.