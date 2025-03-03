Boston Scientific to acquire devicemaker: 3 things to know

Alexandra Murphy -

Boston Scientific has reached an agreement to acquire SoniVie, a medical device company developing the TIVUS Intravascular Ultrasound System, an investigational technology aimed at treating hypertension through renal artery denervation. 

Here are three things to know: 

  1. The acquisition deal includes an upfront payment of approximately $360 million for the 90% of SoniVie not already owned by Boston Scientific, with an additional $180 million contingent on regulatory milestones, according to a March 1 news release from the company. 

  2. The TIVUS system uses ultrasound energy to target nerve activity linked to hypertension, potentially offering an alternative or adjunct to existing blood pressure treatments. 

  3. The acquisition is expected to close in the first half of 2025 and is pending regulatory approval. 

