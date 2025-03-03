Boston Scientific to acquire devicemaker: 3 things to know

Boston Scientific has reached an agreement to acquire SoniVie, a medical device company developing the TIVUS Intravascular Ultrasound System, an investigational technology aimed at treating hypertension through renal artery denervation.
Here are three things to know:
- The acquisition deal includes an upfront payment of approximately $360 million for the 90% of SoniVie not already owned by Boston Scientific, with an additional $180 million contingent on regulatory milestones, according to a March 1 news release from the company.
- The TIVUS system uses ultrasound energy to target nerve activity linked to hypertension, potentially offering an alternative or adjunct to existing blood pressure treatments.
- The acquisition is expected to close in the first half of 2025 and is pending regulatory approval.