Baxter restarts 8 of 10 manufacturing lines: 5 IV shortage updates

Baxter has announced a significant milestone in its recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene, with eight of the 10 manufacturing lines at its North Cove site now restarted. This brings the site to approximately 85% of its pre-hurricane capacity.
Here are five more IV shortage updates:
- Baxter is on track to achieve full production levels at North Cove by the early first quarter of 2025, according to a Dec. 19 news release from the company. While some lines are already operating near pre-hurricane output, others are still in the process of ramping up.
- To manage ongoing supply challenges, Baxter is maintaining product allocations for several critical product groups. These allocations will be phased out in the first quarter of 2025 as production ramps up and product availability improves.
- Starting Dec. 16 and continuing through Dec. 30, Baxter implemented increased allocations for several product IV product groups. Customers may experience a one- to two-week delay as these changes work their way through the distribution network.
- Baxter aims to achieve 100% allocation levels for the majority of critical IV products by the end of 2024.
- Baxter has also increased allocations for peritoneal dialysis solutions and imported 4 million bags to supplement U.S. supply. Over 110,000 customer readiness packets have been sent to ensure providers and patients are equipped to manage the transition during the recovery period.