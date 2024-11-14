Baxter restarts 2nd IV manufacturing line: 3 shortage updates

Baxter restarted a second IV solutions manufacturing line at its North Carolina facility this week as part of its recovery following Hurricane Helene. The line, along with the first that restarted Oct. 28, represents 50% of the site's total production capacity and 85% of its production of 1-liter IV solutions, according to a Nov. 14 news release from the company.
Here are three other shortage updates:
- Baxter expects to reach 100% allocation across several IV product codes by the end of 2023. The company plans to increase production capacity through phased updates in late November, mid-December and at year's end to support customer planning.
- Baxter is on track to restart production of peritoneal dialysis solutions and irrigation lines in early December, with the goal of restoring full production by the end of the year.
- A second temporary bridge, installed at the site as of Nov. 4, is helping facilitate the movement of trucks and equipment. This has allowed the delivery of more than 1,100 truckloads of finished products to customers since the first bridge was operational, the release said.