Baxter recovery efforts: 3 IV shortage updates

Alexandra Murphy

Baxter continues to restore manufacturing operations at its North Cove, N.C., site, revealing the production on several key product lines has resumed, according to a Dec. 5 news release from the company.

Here are three IV shortage updates: 

  1. Baxter has restarted production on all three 3L irrigation manufacturing lines and all peritoneal dialysis solutions lines at the North Cove site. 

  2. While manufacturing has resumed, the company said it will take time for production to ramp up and reach the site's output levels from before Hurricane Helene ripped through North Carolina. 

  3. Two IV solutions lines, which were restarted in November, are producing about 85% of their pre-hurricane capacity for 1-liter solutions, a critical size used by hospitals and clinics. 

