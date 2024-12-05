Baxter recovery efforts: 3 IV shortage updates

Baxter continues to restore manufacturing operations at its North Cove, N.C., site, revealing the production on several key product lines has resumed, according to a Dec. 5 news release from the company.
Here are three IV shortage updates:
- Baxter has restarted production on all three 3L irrigation manufacturing lines and all peritoneal dialysis solutions lines at the North Cove site.
- While manufacturing has resumed, the company said it will take time for production to ramp up and reach the site's output levels from before Hurricane Helene ripped through North Carolina.
- Two IV solutions lines, which were restarted in November, are producing about 85% of their pre-hurricane capacity for 1-liter solutions, a critical size used by hospitals and clinics.