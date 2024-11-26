Baxter moves closer to 100% allocation levels for IV products

Baxter has implemented new allocation levels for several U.S. IV product groups, effective Nov. 26, as part of recovery efforts at its North Carolina manufacturing site.

The company notified customers that product availability will be affected by a one- to two- week lag time as the changes are processed through the distribution network, according to a Nov. 26 news release from the company.

Baxter also outlined plans to gradually increase allocations over the next several weeks, with the goal of reaching 100% allocation for several IV product codes by the end of 2024. The company has also said it will provide updates on its allocation plans in mid-December and again at year's end.