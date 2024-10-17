Atrium, Novant compete for PET scanner: 7 things to know

Two North Carolina health systems are offering proposals to secure a 3D body scanner that would cost millions, The Charlotte Observer reported Oct. 15.

Here are seven things to know:

1. Charlotte-based Atrium Health and Winston-Salem-based Novant Health are both seeking approval to operate a fixed positron emission tomography scanner in Mecklenburg County, the Observer reported.

2. The scanner uses a radioactive chemical to create organ and tissue images and can detect cancer, among other diseases.

3. Both systems filed certificate-of-need applications. State regulators will select one for approval after reviewing the applications. In North Carolina, state approval is required before systems can acquire, replace or add equipment to their facilities, the Observer reported.

4. Atrium's project would cost $4.3 million and be finalized in April 2026. The system is seeking to add the PET scanner to a medical office building at its Pineville Hospital campus, the Observer reported.

5. Novant's project would cost $7.4 million and be finalized in December 2026. It is proposing to have the scanner at its Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte.

6. "Novant Health is committed to ensuring our patients have timely access to the diagnostic testing they need," a system spokesperson said in a statement shared with Becker's. "As the Charlotte region experiences rapid growth, including an aging population, we are applying to add a second fixed PET scanner at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center to provide additional imaging access for patients who need cancer, heart and vascular or neurological care."

7. Atrium Health was not immediately available for comment. This story will be updated if more information becomes available.