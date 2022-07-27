As Pfizer's antiviral use decreases, 70M Paxlovid packs could be left over

Pfizer's Paxlovid beat Merck's COVID-19 antiviral treatment in sales in May, but the boom in demand is slowing down as less than half of Pfizer's production capacity has been sold, according to data surveillance company Airfinity

The pharmaceutical company said it can manufacture 120 million packs but has only sold 50 million, leaving room for 70 million to be stuffed in reserve, according to Airfinity's estimates.

Pfizer earned $1.5 billion in 2022's first quarter thanks to Paxlovid, about five months after its launch, according to the company. Airfinity said this number is expected to increase sales revenue by 530 percent, to $9.3 billion, by the second quarter. 

Despite Airfinity's forecasts predicting Paxlovid to take nearly 80 percent of the antiviral market share, sales are leveling off. This may be because of staffing shortagespharmacy deserts or the controversial FDA decision to allow pharmacists to prescribe the treatment.

 

