AbbVie to build 2 API plants in Illinois

AbbVie is investing $380 million to build two new active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing facilities at its headquarters campus in North Chicago.



Construction is set to begin in spring 2026, with the facilities expected to be fully operational in 2029, the company said in a Feb. 23 news release. The plants will combine advanced manufacturing technologies and artificial intelligence to support production of next-generation neuroscience and obesity medications.



AbbVie plans to hire 300 people to support the new facilities, including scientists, engineers, lab technicians and manufacturing operators.



The investment marks continued progress toward AbbVie’s pledge to invest $100 billion in U.S.-based research and development and capital expenditures over the next decade. The commitment was part of a three-year agreement the drugmaker reached with the Trump administration in January to lower prices on certain products and expand domestic investment. Under that deal, AbbVie secured exemptions from tariffs and future federal pricing mandates.