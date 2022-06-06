Abbott resumes baby formula production

The catalyst for the national baby formula shortage, Abbott's plant in Sturgis, Mich., restarted production June 4 after a monthslong closure due to contamination.

"We understand the urgent need for formula and our top priority is getting high-quality, safe formula into the hands of families across America," Abbott said in a statement.

The company expects store shelves to house the formula, EleCare, around June 20.

As Abbott chugs away at resuming operations, the FDA announced June 3 it plans to import enough Gerber Good Start Gentle formula to make about 33 million 8-ounce bottles from Nestlé's plant in Mexico. The formula is expected to hit shelves in July.