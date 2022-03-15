8 US health systems sending supplies to Ukraine

Listen
The images and reports from the war in Ukraine have moved several health systems to action, donating their own medical supplies and medicines to be sent to the war-torn nation.
Here are eight systems that are donating supplies to the front lines:
- The University of Maryland Medical System in Baltimore partnered with medical supply distributor Project CURE to coordinate the logistics and the delivery of donated medical supplies within Ukraine.
- Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine also partnered with Project CURE to donate medical supplies to Ukraine.
- Columbus, Md.,based-MedStar Health is donating $2 million in medical supplies and equipment, facilitated by Project CURE.
- Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health have announced it will donate medical supplies and medicine to the front lines in Ukraine.
- Hartford Healthcare in Connecticut has sent a first shipment of medical supplies, including N95 masks, gowns and bandages worth $250,000.
- Yale New Haven Health in Connecticut also committed to sending $1 million in medical supplies to the people of Ukraine through the U.S. Cooperative for International Patient Programs.
- At the direction of the Ukrainian government, New York City based-Northwell Health has donated $160,000 worth of medical supplies to the nation.
- Beacon Healthcare in South Bend, Ind., collected $25,000 from employee donations and enough medical supplies to donate to Slavic Baptist Church in Elkhart, which will distribute it to a Ukrainian hospital.