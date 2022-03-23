6 tips for managing the prefilled saline syringe shortage: FDA

The FDA on March 21 shared recommendations for healthcare organizations to conserve prefilled 0.9 percent sodium chloride intravenous lock/flush syringes amid a national shortage.

Six tips to know:

1. Use preservative-free, sterile 0.9 percent sodium chloride single dose vials if the prefilled syringes are unavailable.

2. Use heparin lock flush syringes, typically used to flush an IV catheter, if medically appropriate and in line with facility policies.

3. Avoid using expired prefilled saline syringes, as they may be unsterile, contain degraded ingredients or have decreased in volume, all of which threatens patient safety.

4. Only use prefilled saline flush syringes cleared by the FDA.

5. If organizations are still struggling to maintain sufficient saline supplies with these conservation strategies, they should contact the FDA, their group purchasing organization or distributor for help.

6. Consider other recommendations from the FDA and relevant professional organizations for additional conservation strategies.

View the FDA's full notice here.