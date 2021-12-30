6 systems reporting antibody treatment shortages

Health systems across the nation are reporting shortages in sotrovimab, which The New York Times reported is the only COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment that appears to be effective against the omicron variant.

The Times reported Dec. 21 two of the three monoclonal antibody treatments don't appear to be effective against the omicron variant. Preliminary data from GlaxoSmithKline, the producer of sotrovimab, shows the variant only slightly weakens the effectiveness of the treatment.

Here are six systems reporting shortages:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list.

1. Phoenix-based Banner Health has no supply of the treatment. The system has paused the administration of antibody treatments effective Dec. 28 until sotrovimab is available according to azfamily.com.

2. Five regional infusion centers in Texas have exhausted their supplies, the Department of Health and Human Services said Dec. 27.

3. Hendersonville, N.C.-based Pardee Hospital announced limited supplies after only receiving 35 to 40 doses. In order to receive the treatment, patients must be referred by a doctor, be 70 or older if they're unvaccinated or 80 or older if they are vaccinated, according to Asheville, N.C.-based WLOS.

4. Lee Health in Fort Myers, Fla., said the treatment is no longer available and was unable to provide an estimate on when supplies will be replenished, according to WINK News.

5. Hospitals throughout Mississippi, including St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson and the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, are reporting shortages due to demand, according to Jackson-based WLBT.

6. Valleywise Health in Phoenix and Honor Health in Scottsdale, Ariz., have paused infusion services until sotrovimab becomes available again, according to Phoenix-based FOX 10.