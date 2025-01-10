6 drugs now in shortage

Here are six new shortages, according to drug supply databases from the FDA and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.
Editors note: The drugs are listed in alphabetical order.
- Adalimumab-Adbm injection: Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals discontinued two presentations of Cyltezo, its biosimilar to Humira. The injectable medication used for treating rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease and other conditions will face shortages in 2025.
- Ezetimibe; Simvastin tablet: Merck has discontinued its cholesterol-lowering combination therapy. These products were expected to be unavailable starting in January.
- Gadobenate Dimeglumine Injection: Bracco Diagnostics reported a shortage of several presentations of this contrast agent. The company did not provide a reason for the shortage and resupply dates for the affected products remain uncertain.
- Lisdexamphetamine Dimesylate capsule: Shire Pharmaceuticals reported a continued shortage of several presentations of this ADHD medication due to a shortage of active ingredients. While some strengths remain available, the overall shortage is expected to persist indefinitely.
- Methotrexate Sodium injection: Hospira discontinued its 25 mg/1mL presentation of this chemotherapy agent. No resupply is expected, and the product will no longer be available after January.
- Ramelteon tablet: Eisai Co. discontinued multiple strengths of this insomnia medication. These products are expected to be unavailable starting in January.