5 states distributing free at-home COVID-19 tests

Some states have begun distributing free at-home COVID-19 tests to residents.

Here are five that have announced free distribution since Jan. 5:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list.

1. The North Dakota Department of Health will distribute 1.5 million tests statewide, officials confirmed Feb. 14.

2. Michigan will distribute 250,000 free COVID-19 tests to 50,000 households through a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state health officials said Jan. 31

3. The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed 225,000 tests are available to residents in 14 counties, NBC 5 Chicago reported Jan. 31.

4. The South Dakota Department of Health used $7 million in federal funding to purchase 1 million at-home tests, South Dakota Public Broadcasting reported Jan. 12.

5. Washington state began distributing 5.5 million rapid at-home COVID-19 tests in January, Gov. Jay Inslee said during a Jan. 5 media briefing.