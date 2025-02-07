4 recent medical device recalls and corrections

Medical device recalls are essential to patient safety, addressing critical issues in devices that may pose health risks.

Here are some of the latest recalls reported to the FDA:

1. Medtronic Neurosurgery corrects Becker and Exacta external drainage and monitoring systems

Medtronic Neurosurgery issued a correction for certain Becker and Exacta External Drainage and Monitoring Systems due to cracks and/or leaks in stopcocks. This failure may lead to cerebrospinal fluid leaks, infections and potential death. Health providers are advised to inspect devices before use and discontinue those showing defects. There have been 15 reported injuries and no deaths.





2. Baxter Healthcare corrects Life2000 Ventilator System

Baxter Healthcare is correcting Life2000 Ventilator Systems due to a nonconforming battery charger that may trigger an alarm and render the ventilator inoperable. This could cause deterioration in respiratory status, potentially leading to hypoxia and even death if backup ventilation is not available. There have been no reported injuries or deaths.



3. JIANGSU JUMAO X-CARE Medical Equipment recalls JMC5A Ni/TruAire-5 Oxygen Concentrator

JIANGSU JUMAO X-CARE Medical Equipment Co. issued a recall for the JMC5A Ni/Tru-Aire-5 Oxygen Concentrator after incidents of spontaneous fires. These fires could cause burns or worse. Patients are advised to immediately discontinue use and return the devices. There have been no reported injuries or deaths.





4. Medline Industries recalls integrated arterial catheters

Medline Industries is recalling integrated arterial catheters due to excess material at the catheter hub that could detach, potentially entering the bloodstream and causing serious health issues like embolism or death. Healthcare providers are advised to quarantine affected products and follow instructions for returning them. There have been no reported injuries or deaths.