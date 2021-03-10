4 COVID-19 tests recently authorized by the FDA

Four COVID-19 tests that have been authorized by the FDA in the last month:

Adaptive Biotechnologies' T-Detect test, which assesses the body's T cell immune response to COVID-19 to detect recent or prior infection.



Cue Health's molecular at-home test, which detects genetic material from the virus that causes COVID-19 present in the nostrils. It's the first molecular test authorized for at-home use without a prescription.



Quidel's at-home antigen test, which is authorized for prescription use and doesn't require test samples to be sent to a lab.



Visby Medical's rapid, single-use PCR test, which can be used in a wide range of facilities, including urgent care clinics, pharmacies and universities.

More articles on supply chain:

Medtronic hires Walmart exec to run its supply chain

Devicemaker pulls fever scanner off the market after FDA warning

Global syringe supply may not meet vaccine demand

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.