377K portable bed rails recalled after 4 deaths

Cailey Gleeson 
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled around 377,000 portable bed rails from Middleburg Heights, Ohio-based Compass Health and Orlando, Fla.-based Essential Medical Supply in two separate Dec. 22 announcements.

Nearly 105,000 Carex brand rails sold by Compass Health between 2012 and December 2021 are being recalled after the company learned of three fatalities related to one of two models being recalled. One death was reported in the recall of 272,000 Endurance Hand Bed Rails distributed by Essential Medical Supply between October 2006 through December 2021. 

The two recalls come after Port Washington, N.Y.-based Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare recalled 496,100 portable bed rails following two deaths.

