3 medical supply company workers sentenced to federal prison for PPE theft

In one of the largest known thefts of personal protective equipment, accounting for more than $470,000 worth of gloves, masks and gowns, a federal judge sentenced three men to 28 months in federal prison.

While working at a medical supply warehouse in Sunrise, Fla., Alexander Jolly, Kenold Million and Pietro Felipe Sinclair stole 8.5 million pairs of gloves, more than 57,000 respirator masks and dozens of gowns at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a July 13 news release from the Justice Department. They all pleaded guilty.

Factory workers Mr. Jolly and Mr. Million hid PPE equipment in the warehouse and loaded the supplies onto Mr. Sinclair's work truck, as he worked for the trucking company for the medical supply company, before moving the items to Mr. Jolly and Mr. Million's home in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., according to the Justice Department.

In addition to more than two years in prison and three years of supervised release, the judge ordered the defendants to pay more than $470,000 in restitution.