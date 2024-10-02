3 best practices to curb supply chain disruptions, per ECRI

In light of recent challenges facing the healthcare supply chain, including the impact of Hurricane Helene and the port strike by the International Longshoremen's Association, the nonprofit Emergency Care Research Institute has outlined best practices to help supply chain leaders mitigate potential disruptions.
Here are three takeaways, according to an Oct. 1 news release from ECRI:
- Following the shutdown of the Baxter plant in North Carolina due to hurricane damage, ECRI's market analysis identifies up to three alternatives from other manufacturers for critical IV and irrigation solutions impacted by closure.
- With the dockworker strike set to halt the flow of goods across nearly all ports from Maine to Texas, ECRI emphasized the need for healthcare providers to stay informed about potential disruptions, especially when it comes to imported goods and raw materials.
- ECRI said it is supporting partners by providing guidance to make sure patients are receiving necessary care during supply disruptions. "Our teams are reaching out directly to clients and partners to provide data-informed guidance," Tim Browne, vice president of global supply chain solutions, said in the release. "By sharing ECRI's insights, we hope we're able to help keep more medical facilities stocked with the supplies their patients need for life-saving care."