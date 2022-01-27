10 systems seeking supply chain talent 

Ten health systems have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

1. Bon Secours Mercy Health (Mechanicsville, Va.) is seeking a surgical navigator of supply chain.

2. HCA Healthcare (Gainesville, Fla.) is seeking an assistant director of supply chain operations.

3. HCA Healthcare (Idaho Falls, Idaho) is seeking a supply chain coordinator.

4. Medline (Grayslake, Ill.) is seeking an OR operations specialist.

5. OhioHealth (Dublin, Ohio) is seeking a supply chain technician.

6. Saint Joseph Mercy Health System (Ann Arbor, Mich.) is seeking a supply chain inventory technician.

7. Tenet Healthcare (West Palm Beach, Fla.) is seeking a supply chain coordinator.

8. Trinity Health (Ann Arbor, Mich.) is seeking a supply chain inventory technician.

9. Trinity Health (Maywood, Ill.) is seeking a supply chain specialist.

10. VCU Health (Richmond, Va.) is seeking a supply chain technician.