10 systems seeking supply chain talent

Here are 10 health systems that have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

1. Baptist Health System in San Antonio seeks a supply chain director.

2. Brookwood Baptist Health in Birmingham, Ala., seeks a supply chain director.

3. Cardinal Health, based in Dublin, Ohio, seeks a vice president in supply chain flow and supply in Chicago.

4. HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., seeks a supply chain assistant director for its hospital in Aventura, Fla.

5. HCA Healthcare seeks a supply chain operations director for its hospital in Sarasota, Fla.

6. MetroWest Medical Center seeks a supply chain director for its Framingham, Mass., location.

7. Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) Medical Center seeks a supply chain director.

8. Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass., seeks a supply chain receiver.

9. Tenet Healthcare, based in Dallas, seeks a supply chain director for its Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, Calif.

10. Wellstar Health System, based in Marietta, Ga., seeks a supply chain operations director for its Atlanta location.