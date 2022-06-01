10 systems seeking supply chain talent 

Here are 10 health systems that have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

1. Advocate Aurora Health, with dual headquarters in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee, is seeking a supply chain supervisor for Park Ridge, Ill.

2. Baptist Health, based in Coral Gables, Fla., is seeking a supply chain contracts administrator.

3. Intermountain Healthcare, based in Salt Lake City, is seeking an inventory specialist for its location in Murray, Utah.

4. Legacy Health, based in Portland, Ore., is seeking a supply chain administrative assistant.

5. Loyola Medicine, based in Maywood, Ill., is seeking a supply chain contracts administrator.

6. Michigan Medicine, based in Ann Arbor, is seeking a procurement agent associate.

7. Northwestern Memorial Hospital, based in Chicago, is seeking a project manager.

8. NYU Langone Health, based in New York City, is seeking a clinical supply chain associate for its location in Mineola, N.Y.

9. OhioHealth, based in Columbus, is seeking a supply chain technician.

10. Trinity Health, based in Livonia, Mich., is seeking a supply chain contracts administrator for its location in Maywood, Ill.