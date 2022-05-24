10 systems seeking supply chain talent

Here are 10 health systems that have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

1. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago is seeking a director of supply chain operations engineering.

2. Community Health Systems, based in Franklin, Tenn., is seeking a receiving clerk for its location in Antioch, Tenn.

3. HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., is seeking a supply chain coordinator for its location in Bradenton, Fla.

4. HCA Florida Northside Hospital, based in St. Petersburg, is seeking a clinical resource director.

5. Intermountain Healthcare, based in Salt Lake City, is seeking an inventory specialist for its location in Murray, Utah.

6. Michigan Medicine, based in Ann Arbor, is seeking an inventory control clerk.

7. Mount Sinai Medical Center Miami Beach is seeking a supply chain services manager.

8. NYU Langone Health, based in New York City, is seeking a materials handler for its location in Mineola, N.Y.

9. Providence, based in Renton, Wash., is seeking an inventory control coordinator. for its location in Newberg, Ore.

10. Rush University Medical Center, based in Chicago, is seeking an operating room materials technician.