10 systems seeking supply chain talent

Here are 10 health systems that have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

1. Adventist Health (Portland, Ore.) is seeking a supply chain coordinator.

2. Advocate Aurora Health (Downers Grove, Ill.) is seeking a logistics technician.

3. Children's Health (Irving, Texas) is seeking a supply chain specialist.

4. HCA Healthcare (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) is seeking a supply chain coordinator.

5. Mayo Clinic (La Crosse, Wis.) is seeking a supply chain management specialist.

6. NYU Langone Health (New York City) is seeking a Pyxis inventory associate

7. OhioHealth (Columbus) is seeking a supply chain technician.

8. UC Health (Cincinnati) is seeking a supply chain specialist.

9. Saint Joseph Mercy Health System (Ann Arbor, Mich.) is seeking a supply chain specialist.

10. Trinity Health (Chelsea, Mich.) is seeking a supply chain inventory technician.