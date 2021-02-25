10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission (Merriam, Kan.) seeks a supply chain coordinator.
- CaroMont Health (Gastonia, N.C.) seeks a procurement and sourcing director.
- Eskenazi Health (Indianapolis) seeks a vice president of supply chain management.
- Liberty (Mo.) Hospital seeks a clinical supply chain analyst.
- Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.) seeks a clinical support services coordinator.
- PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.) seeks a supply chain specialist.
- Prisma Health (Greenville, S.C.) seeks a supply chain specialist.
- Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain technician.
- Seattle Children's seeks a supply chain manager.
- Watertown (Wis.) Regional Medical Center seeks a supply chain specialist.
More articles on supply chain:
US to send 25M masks to community health centers, food banks in March
Last-minute FEMA waiver let US company export 5M masks monthly despite domestic shortage, probe finds
Biden signs executive order to strengthen US supply chains
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.