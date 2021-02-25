10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. AdventHealth Shawnee Mission (Merriam, Kan.) seeks a supply chain coordinator.

  2. CaroMont Health (Gastonia, N.C.) seeks a procurement and sourcing director.

  3. Eskenazi Health (Indianapolis) seeks a vice president of supply chain management.

  4. Liberty (Mo.) Hospital seeks a clinical supply chain analyst.

  5. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.) seeks a clinical support services coordinator.

  6. PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.) seeks a supply chain specialist.

  7. Prisma Health (Greenville, S.C.) seeks a supply chain specialist.

  8. Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain technician.

  9. Seattle Children's seeks a supply chain manager.

  10. Watertown (Wis.) Regional Medical Center seeks a supply chain specialist. 

