10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission (Merriam, Kan.) seeks a supply chain coordinator.



CaroMont Health (Gastonia, N.C.) seeks a procurement and sourcing director.



Eskenazi Health (Indianapolis) seeks a vice president of supply chain management.



Liberty (Mo.) Hospital seeks a clinical supply chain analyst.



Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.) seeks a clinical support services coordinator.



PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.) seeks a supply chain specialist.



Prisma Health (Greenville, S.C.) seeks a supply chain specialist.



Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain technician.



Seattle Children's seeks a supply chain manager.



Watertown (Wis.) Regional Medical Center seeks a supply chain specialist.

