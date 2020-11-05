10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) seeks a supply chain manager.



Centura Health (Centennial, Colo.) seeks a supply chain tech.



El Camino Health (Mountain View, Calif.) seeks a supply chain technician.



Houston Methodist seeks a supply chain management director.



Medstar Health (Columbia, Md.) seeks an assistant vice president of supply chain operations.



Phoenix Children's Hospital seeks a supply chain management supervisor.



Premier Health (Dayton, Ohio) seeks a clinical logistic supply specialist.



UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas) seeks a materials operations coordinator.



Vail (Colo.) Health seeks a supply chain director.



Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville) seeks an associate clinical supply specialist.

