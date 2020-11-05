10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Maia Anderson - Print  | 

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.)  seeks a supply chain manager.

  2. Centura Health (Centennial, Colo.) seeks a supply chain tech. 

  3. El Camino Health (Mountain View, Calif.) seeks a supply chain technician.

  4. Houston Methodist seeks a supply chain management director.

  5. Medstar Health (Columbia, Md.)  seeks an assistant vice president of supply chain operations. 

  6. Phoenix Children's Hospital seeks a supply chain management supervisor. 

  7. Premier Health (Dayton, Ohio) seeks a clinical logistic supply specialist.

  8. UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas) seeks a materials operations coordinator.

  9. Vail (Colo.) Health seeks a supply chain director.

  10. Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville) seeks an associate clinical supply specialist. 

More articles on supply chain:
CDC seeks to create centralized reporting system for COVID-19 test results
Abbott sues former exec, claims he shared trade secrets
FDA warns of potential for false positives in coronavirus antigen tests

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Supply Chain Thought Leadership

h46217iezzgt

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers