10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) seeks a supply chain manager.
- Centura Health (Centennial, Colo.) seeks a supply chain tech.
- El Camino Health (Mountain View, Calif.) seeks a supply chain technician.
- Houston Methodist seeks a supply chain management director.
- Medstar Health (Columbia, Md.) seeks an assistant vice president of supply chain operations.
- Phoenix Children's Hospital seeks a supply chain management supervisor.
- Premier Health (Dayton, Ohio) seeks a clinical logistic supply specialist.
- UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas) seeks a materials operations coordinator.
- Vail (Colo.) Health seeks a supply chain director.
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville) seeks an associate clinical supply specialist.
