10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) seeks a supply chain coordinator.

  2. Ascension (St. Louis) seeks a supply chain analyst.

  3. Centura Health (Centennial, Colo.) seeks a supply chain tech.

  4. Howard County General Hospital (Columbia, Md.) seeks a sterile supply technician.

  5. MidMichigan Health (Midland) seeks a supply chain analyst.

  6. Ohio Health (Columbus) seeks a supply chain tech.

  7. OSF Healthcare (Peoria, Ill.) seeks a supply chain associate.

  8. Palomar Health (Escondido, Calif.) seeks a supply distribution supervisor.

  9. Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain tech.

  10. The Ohio State University Medical Center (Columbus) seeks a supply chain coordinator.

