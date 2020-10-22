10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) seeks a supply chain coordinator.



Ascension (St. Louis) seeks a supply chain analyst.



Centura Health (Centennial, Colo.) seeks a supply chain tech.



Howard County General Hospital (Columbia, Md.) seeks a sterile supply technician.



MidMichigan Health (Midland) seeks a supply chain analyst.



Ohio Health (Columbus) seeks a supply chain tech.



OSF Healthcare (Peoria, Ill.) seeks a supply chain associate.



Palomar Health (Escondido, Calif.) seeks a supply distribution supervisor.



Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain tech.



The Ohio State University Medical Center (Columbus) seeks a supply chain coordinator.

More articles on supply chain:

Wellstar supply VP talks pandemic response, future supply challenges

Merck, Vidant Health pilot drone delivery program for temp-controlled medicines

Former Tennessee hospital manager charged with stealing nearly $800K in supplies

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.