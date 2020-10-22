10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) seeks a supply chain coordinator.
- Ascension (St. Louis) seeks a supply chain analyst.
- Centura Health (Centennial, Colo.) seeks a supply chain tech.
- Howard County General Hospital (Columbia, Md.) seeks a sterile supply technician.
- MidMichigan Health (Midland) seeks a supply chain analyst.
- Ohio Health (Columbus) seeks a supply chain tech.
- OSF Healthcare (Peoria, Ill.) seeks a supply chain associate.
- Palomar Health (Escondido, Calif.) seeks a supply distribution supervisor.
- Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain tech.
- The Ohio State University Medical Center (Columbus) seeks a supply chain coordinator.
